Assam: 14-year-old speech, hearing-impaired girl gang-raped, 4 arrested
What's the story
A 14-year-old girl, who is speech and hearing impaired, was allegedly gang-raped inside an autorickshaw in Assam's Sribhumi. The incident took place on August 16 in the Ratabari area. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case, including a minor. The accused were identified as Islam Uddin, Monir Uddin, Dilawar Hussain, and one minor.
Incident details
Victim and her brother were on their way
According to a police official, the victim and her younger brother were on their way to their uncle's house for Janmashtami celebrations when they were attacked. The accused allegedly stopped an autorickshaw, pushed the younger brother to the ground, and forcibly took the girl inside the vehicle. After witnessing his sister's abduction, he informed their parents about the incident.
Medical response
Minor girl was found lying unconscious on the roadside
The police official further revealed that after a long search, the minor girl was found lying unconscious on the roadside. "For three hours, the minor girl was lying at the side of the road in an unconscious state. She was later admitted to hospital for treatment," he said. The victim was admitted to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Legal proceedings
Four accused arrested under POCSO Act
Sribhumi Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das confirmed that four people have been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. "Three of the accused have been produced before the court and remanded to three days of police custody," he said. The fourth accused, a minor, was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a shelter home.