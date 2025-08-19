Assam: 14-year-old speech, hearing-impaired girl gang-raped, 4 arrested

A 14-year-old girl, who is speech and hearing impaired, was allegedly gang-raped inside an autorickshaw in Assam 's Sribhumi. The incident took place on August 16 in the Ratabari area. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case, including a minor. The accused were identified as Islam Uddin, Monir Uddin, Dilawar Hussain, and one minor.

Incident details Victim and her brother were on their way According to a police official, the victim and her younger brother were on their way to their uncle's house for Janmashtami celebrations when they were attacked. The accused allegedly stopped an autorickshaw, pushed the younger brother to the ground, and forcibly took the girl inside the vehicle. After witnessing his sister's abduction, he informed their parents about the incident.

Medical response Minor girl was found lying unconscious on the roadside The police official further revealed that after a long search, the minor girl was found lying unconscious on the roadside. "For three hours, the minor girl was lying at the side of the road in an unconscious state. She was later admitted to hospital for treatment," he said. The victim was admitted to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.