Last updated on Mar 06, 2021, 12:20 am

Infinix is reportedly working to introduce the Hot 10 Play model in India next month. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the BIS certification site by tipster Mukul Sharma, hinting at its imminent launch. To recall, the smartphone was announced in Philippines in January with a Helio G25 chipset, dual rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Infinix Hot 10 Play features an HD+ LCD screen

Infinix Hot 10 Play has a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it sports a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It is offered in Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, Aegean Blue, and 7-degree Purple color options.

Information The smartphone offers an 8MP selfie snapper

Infinix Hot 10 Play packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main lens and a depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals It is equipped with a Helio G25 processor

Infinix Hot 10 Play is powered by an MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.0 on top and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Infinix Hot 10 Play: Pricing and availability