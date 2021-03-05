After upending the telecom space with Jio, Reliance has now got its sights on the laptop segment. Like the JioPhone, the Indian conglomerate is rumored to be working on an Android-based low-cost laptop dubbed the JioBook. Global semiconductor shortages combined with the rush to work from home has made laptops expensive and harder to obtain. The JioBook would be a godsend for many.

Exercise in futility Alphabet's Wolverine hearing aid solves a problem no one has

The JioBook might launch this year, but if you're interested in gadgets that most likely won't ever see the light of day, Google's mothership Alphabet has us covered with its frivolous and far-fetched "moonshot" projects. Its latest involves the comically over-engineered Wolverine hearing aid for otherwise able folks that allows "speech segregation," or being able to listen to a specific person in a crowd.

Remember Skynet? Apple doesn't trust its users to choose their music apps

Even as Google pours billions into projects that seem primarily focused on generating news headlines and nothing else, Apple isn't too far behind dropping millions in AI and deep learning computing credits to figure out which music app iOS users would like to use. Instead of, you know, just asking them the first time they play some music like normal operating systems do.

Details New Apple patent could send Lightning cables to the landfill

Remember how Apple tried to save the environment by removing free chargers from iPhone's retail box? The next logical step would've been to remove the charging port and rid everyone of the wasteful cables, but Apple doesn't trifle with logic. Apple's latest patent reveals a brand-new charging port, which would then send all your existing cables to the landfill. Quite environmentally conscious indeed.

Deleting is passe Taking back tweets could soon be a thing now