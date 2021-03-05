-
NewsBytes Briefing: Reliance is gunning for low-cost laptops, and moreLast updated on Mar 05, 2021, 11:36 pm
After upending the telecom space with Jio, Reliance has now got its sights on the laptop segment. Like the JioPhone, the Indian conglomerate is rumored to be working on an Android-based low-cost laptop dubbed the JioBook.
Global semiconductor shortages combined with the rush to work from home has made laptops expensive and harder to obtain. The JioBook would be a godsend for many.
Exercise in futility
Alphabet's Wolverine hearing aid solves a problem no one has
The JioBook might launch this year, but if you're interested in gadgets that most likely won't ever see the light of day, Google's mothership Alphabet has us covered with its frivolous and far-fetched "moonshot" projects.
Its latest involves the comically over-engineered Wolverine hearing aid for otherwise able folks that allows "speech segregation," or being able to listen to a specific person in a crowd.
Remember Skynet?
Apple doesn't trust its users to choose their music apps
Even as Google pours billions into projects that seem primarily focused on generating news headlines and nothing else, Apple isn't too far behind dropping millions in AI and deep learning computing credits to figure out which music app iOS users would like to use.
Instead of, you know, just asking them the first time they play some music like normal operating systems do.
Details
New Apple patent could send Lightning cables to the landfill
Remember how Apple tried to save the environment by removing free chargers from iPhone's retail box? The next logical step would've been to remove the charging port and rid everyone of the wasteful cables, but Apple doesn't trifle with logic.
Apple's latest patent reveals a brand-new charging port, which would then send all your existing cables to the landfill. Quite environmentally conscious indeed.
Deleting is passe
Taking back tweets could soon be a thing now
Worried that the tweet you just sent out would cause the digital lynch mobs to go after your job? Well, the saner option would be not to use social media at all, but Twitter could provide some protection from cancel culture.
Twitter is working on allowing tweets to be taken back after being sent. However, you will have limited time to change your mind.