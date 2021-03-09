-
Discounts worth Rs. 40,000 announced on Volkswagen Polo, Vento carsLast updated on Mar 09, 2021, 06:07 pm
-
In an attempt to increase sales, Volkswagen dealerships are offering great deals and discounts on the Polo hatchback and Vento sedan in India.
These offers are valid only till the end of March and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, as well as exchange bonuses.
Here are more details.
-
-
Information
A detailed look at the offers
-
The Volkswagen Polo is up for grabs with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, the Vento can be purchased only with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000.
-
Exteriors
The cars sport a honeycomb mesh grille
-
While the Volkswagen Polo is a hatchback, the Vento has the proportions of a sedan.
They have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a sleek blacked-out grille with a honeycomb mesh, and a trapezoidal air vent. For lighting, they come with halogen and LED headlights, respectively.
On the sides, they are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.
-
Information
They run on a 109hp, 1.0-liter petrol engine
-
Volkswagen Polo and Vento are powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 108.62hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the vehicles are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
Both the cars have a spacious 5-seater cabin
-
The Volkswagen Polo and Vento have a spacious 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, rear parking sensors, and a power steering wheel with cruise control.
The cars house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer are available.
-
Information
Volkswagen Polo and Vento: Pricing and availability
-
In India, the Volkswagen Polo hatchback starts at Rs. 6.01 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.92 lakh. Meanwhile, the Vento sedan falls in the Rs. 8.69-13.68 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).