In an attempt to increase sales, Volkswagen dealerships are offering great deals and discounts on the Polo hatchback and Vento sedan in India. These offers are valid only till the end of March and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, as well as exchange bonuses. Here are more details.

Information A detailed look at the offers

The Volkswagen Polo is up for grabs with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, the Vento can be purchased only with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000.

Exteriors The cars sport a honeycomb mesh grille

While the Volkswagen Polo is a hatchback, the Vento has the proportions of a sedan. They have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a sleek blacked-out grille with a honeycomb mesh, and a trapezoidal air vent. For lighting, they come with halogen and LED headlights, respectively. On the sides, they are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Information They run on a 109hp, 1.0-liter petrol engine

Volkswagen Polo and Vento are powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 108.62hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the vehicles are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Both the cars have a spacious 5-seater cabin

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento have a spacious 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, rear parking sensors, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. The cars house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer are available.

Information Volkswagen Polo and Vento: Pricing and availability