Samsung Galaxy A22 5G could debut in India in August

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 12:05 am

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G's India launch tipped for August

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A22 5G smartphone in India in August, according to 91mobiles. It will join the Galaxy A22 4G model which went official in the country earlier this month. For the unversed, the Galaxy A22 5G is already available in Europe. It has a 6.6-inch display, a Dimensity 700 processor, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

It sports a 90Hz Full-HD+ screen

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a plastic body with a V-shaped notch, a noticeable bezel on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a square-shaped triple camera setup. The device bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) TFT screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it measures 167.2x76.4x9mm and weighs 203 grams.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G offers a triple rear camera module, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone boots Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Pricing

Details regarding the prices of the Galaxy A22 5G in India will be announced during its launch, which is tipped to take place in August. For reference, in Germany, the handset starts at €229 (roughly Rs. 20,200).