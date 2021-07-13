Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3's prices tipped

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3's prices leaked online

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable smartphones on August 11. In the latest development, a South Korean publication has leaked the pricing details of the handsets. The report claims that the Z Fold3 will cost between KRW 1,900,000-1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 1,23,600-1,30,000), whereas the Z Flip3 will be priced between KRW 1,200,000-1,280,000 (around Rs. 78,000-83,000).

Design and display

The phones will have a QHD+ main foldable display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will offer an in-folding design, an under-display camera, and support for S Pen. It will bear a 120Hz, 7.5-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED primary screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED cover display. The Flip3 will feature a clamshell-like design with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED main display and a 1.9-inch secondary screen. Both the models will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Cameras

They will offer a 12MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will have a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto snapper. For selfies, it will have a 16MP under-display camera and a 10MP shooter on the outer cover. The Flip3 will come with dual rear cameras, including a 12MP main snapper and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. There will be a 10MP camera on the inside.

Internals

They will run on Android 11

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former will house a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless fast-charging support, whereas the latter will pack a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired and 9W wireless charging support. They will boot Android 11.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3: Pricing and availability

As per the latest tip-off, the Fold3 will be priced between KRW 1,900,000-1,999,000 (approximately Rs. 1,23,600-1,30,000) and the Flip3 will retail in the range of KRW 1,200,000-1,280,000 (roughly Rs. 78,000-83,000). The devices will reportedly cost around 20% less than their respective previous generation models.