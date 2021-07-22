Samsung's cheapest 5G phone arriving in India on July 23

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will offer support for 11 5G network bands

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy A22 5G model in India on July 23, the company has confirmed. It is expected to arrive as Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone in India yet. For the unversed, the Galaxy A22 5G was first announced in Europe in June. It comes with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz TFT display

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in White, Mint, Violet, and Gray color options.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Pricing and availability

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is tipped to be priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the launch event tomorrow i.e. July 23.