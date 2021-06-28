Vivo Y51A gets a new 6GB RAM variant in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 03:18 pm

Vivo Y51A's 6GB RAM model launched in India at Rs. 17,000

Vivo Y51A smartphone has received a new 6GB RAM variant in India. It costs Rs. 16,990 and joins the existing 8GB RAM version. For the unversed, the Vivo Y51A was launched in India in January this year. It comes with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 6.58-inch LCD screen

The Vivo Y51A features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Crystal Symphony and Titanium Sapphire color options.

Information

It is equipped with a 48MP main camera

The Vivo Y51A has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals

It is loaded with 128GB of internal storage

The Vivo Y51A is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y51A: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y51A is priced at Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 17,990 for the 8GB/128GB configuration. The new variant is available for purchase via Vivo India's online store.