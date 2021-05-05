Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to support 15W fast-charging

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 05, 2021, 08:05 pm

Samsung is gearing up to introduce a new Galaxy A22 5G model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the TÜV certification site with model number SM-A226B.

The listing confirms that the Galaxy A22 5G will support 15W fast-charging. Previous reports have also revealed that it will come with a Dimensity 700 chipset and 6GB of RAM.

Design and display

It will sport an HD+ screen

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to feature a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit.

The handset may bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It will be offered in Gray, White, Light Green, and Purple color options.

Information

A 48MP main camera is expected

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will likely sport a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calls, it may get a 13MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

The phone will boot Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Pricing

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A22 5G handset in June this year. As far as the pricing is concerned, it is tipped to cost around Є229 (roughly Rs. 20,300).