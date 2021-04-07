Samsung will discontinue the Exynos 990-based Galaxy S20 FE 4G variant and replace it with a more powerful Snapdragon 865+ powered model, as per tipster Ice Universe. However, it is unclear if Samsung will launch this new S20 FE in India. The company had launched the 4G version in the country last October and the Snapdragon 865-based 5G version debuted here just last week.

Design and display It flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features an IP68-rated metal-plastic body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in six color options.

Information The smartphone offers a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera module including a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals It supports 25W fast-charging

The Galaxy S20 FE draws power from an Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 chipset (4G/5G models), paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is upgradeable to Android 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. The device offers connectivity support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Pricing and availability