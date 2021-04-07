OnePlus has rolled out yet another update for its latest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. As per the changelog, the firmware improves power consumption to extend the battery life, enhances shooting and recording experience, and refines telecommunication functions including WLAN transmission performance and stability. It also fixes known issues and improves overall system stability. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

The OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 OTA update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro is available in India, Europe, and North America (Global). It is currently seeding for limited users, however, a wider release is expected to happen in the coming days.

Design and display OnePlus 9 Pro flaunts a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro sport a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla model bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, whereas the Pro variant has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen. They also support a 120Hz screen refresh rate and are offered in three color options each.

Information They pack a 48MP main camera

OnePlus 9 packs a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera. The 9 Pro offers a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies, they have a 16MP (f/2.4) snapper.

Internals They are fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor