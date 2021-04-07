PUBG Mobile has long had a chronic problem with cheaters. The developers have been releasing weekly reports detailing anti-cheat measures. And, now the company has permanently banned a massive 1.6 million player accounts in the five-day period between March 28 and April 1. The announcement made over Twitter shows an interesting breakdown of banned players across account tiers and the type of cheat used.

No cheating Ban Pan anti-cheat system disciplines millions of cheaters every week

PUBG Mobile introduced the Ban Pan anti-cheat system after receiving widespread complaints that cheaters were ruining the game for everyone. The highly competitive and skill-based nature of the Battle Royale game makes cheating a frustrating affair. The Ban Pan system introduces several tools that allows players to flag cheaters, who can then be investigated by the authorities and slapped with permanent bans.

Twitter Post PUBG Mobile breaks down the statistics behind cheating

From March 28th through April 1st, we permanently banned 1,691,949 accounts from accessing our game.



Learn more at 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr pic.twitter.com/lDEOhq9JUV — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 3, 2021

Systemic problem Top three player ranks make up 21 percent of hackers

The PUBG Mobile ban report lays out some interesting statistics. While majority of cheaters are in the lowest Bronze tier, the top-three elite ranks of Conqueror, Ace, and Crown make up a substantial 21 percent of hackers. Since the Ban Pan project has been ongoing since 2019, the high-ranking cheaters demonstrate that many of them still continue to slip through the cracks.

Tools of the trade Aimbots and X-Ray vision favored by 68 percent of cheaters

The latest Ban Pan report shows that aimbots and X-ray vision hacks are tied at the top, making up a substantial 68 percent of cheats employed. Speed hacks come in second with 12 percent of cheaters preferring it. Meanwhile, modification of character model and area damage are the next major cheats employed since they drastically affect the efficacy of weapons and the player hitboxes.

Still banned in India PUBG Mobile continues to have a systemic cheating problem