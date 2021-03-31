-
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launched at Rs. 55,999Last updated on Mar 31, 2021, 01:54 pm
-
Samsung has launched the Galaxy S20 FE's 5G variant in India. It is priced at Rs. 55,999 and will go on sale starting today.
The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor as against the Exynos 990 chipset which powers the 4G variant.
The Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.
-
-
Design and display
Th phone offers a Full-HD+ display
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G sports a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
It is offered in Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Navy color options.
-
Information
It features a 32MP selfie camera
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera with 30x space zoom. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is fueled by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with a 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Pricing and availability
-
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is priced at Rs. 55,999 for the solo 8GB/128GB model. However, it is available at a special introductory price of Rs. 47,999 on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and leading retail outlets.