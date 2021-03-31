Samsung has launched the Galaxy S20 FE's 5G variant in India. It is priced at Rs. 55,999 and will go on sale starting today.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor as against the Exynos 990 chipset which powers the 4G variant.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.