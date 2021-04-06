-
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra receives latest April 2021 security patchLast updated on Apr 06, 2021, 12:25 am
Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy Note20 Ultra model in Europe.
While the full changelog is not available as of now, the firmware brings the latest April 2021 Android security patch, which is believed to fix a range of security vulnerabilities in both the Android OS as well as Samsung's One UI skin.
Here are more details.
Information
Everything to know about the update
The new software for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra carries version number N986BXXS1DUD1. It is currently seeding in Germany via over-the-air (OTA) method and is expected to reach the other markets soon. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >Software update.
Design and display
The phone flaunts a QHD+ display
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, a built-in S Pen, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support
In India, it is offered in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black color options.
Information
It sports a 108MP main camera
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/3.0) periscope telephoto sensor with up to 50x hybrid zoom. For selfies, it has a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
Internals
It supports 25W fast-charging
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is powered by an Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support and is upgradeable to Android 11-based One UI 3.1.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.