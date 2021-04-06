Last updated on Apr 06, 2021, 12:25 am

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy Note20 Ultra model in Europe. While the full changelog is not available as of now, the firmware brings the latest April 2021 Android security patch, which is believed to fix a range of security vulnerabilities in both the Android OS as well as Samsung's One UI skin. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The new software for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra carries version number N986BXXS1DUD1. It is currently seeding in Germany via over-the-air (OTA) method and is expected to reach the other markets soon. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >Software update.

Design and display The phone flaunts a QHD+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, a built-in S Pen, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support In India, it is offered in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black color options.

Information It sports a 108MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/3.0) periscope telephoto sensor with up to 50x hybrid zoom. For selfies, it has a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It supports 25W fast-charging