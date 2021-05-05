Realme C20A officially teased; key features revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 05, 2021, 07:23 pm

Realme is working to launch a new budget-range C20A smartphone in Bangladesh on May 13. In the latest development, the company has released a video of the handset, revealing its features and specifications.

As per the teaser, it will come with a waterdrop notch, a 6.5-inch display, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will be offered in two color variants

According to the teaser video, the Realme C20A will feature a waterdrop notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped single camera unit.

The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It will be offered in Black and Blue color options.

Information

An 8MP rear camera is expected

The Realme C20A will reportedly be equipped with an 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera and a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Internals

The phone will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme C20A will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Realme C20A: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the C20A handset in Bangladesh on May 13. However, given the specifications and features, it will likely cost around Rs. 8,000. The phone is unlikely to arrive in India.