Just minutes before the launch event, Realme 8 Pro's renders have been leaked online via tipster Nils Ahnresmeier. The leak reveals the European variant, sporting a punch-hole display and quad rear cameras. It will come in three shades of Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, and Punk Black. The Illuminating Yellow color variant will be available in India. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The 8 Pro will boast of a Super AMOLED display

The Realme 8 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will offer a square-shaped quad camera module. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Information It will sport a 108MP main camera

The Realme 8 Pro will pack a quad rear camera unit comprising a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, a 32MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals It will draw power from a Snapdragon 720G processor

The Realme 8 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 8 Pro: Pricing and availability