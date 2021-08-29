Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's India launch set for September 1

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's India launch date confirmed

Samsung will launch its latest 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A52s 5G, in India on September 1, the company confirmed via Twitter. The post also confirms that the device will arrive in three color options: Awesome Violet, Awesome White, and Awesome Black. To recall, the handset was first announced in the UK earlier this month with a Super AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

The handset has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP67-rated build quality for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 800-nits of brightness.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is tipped to cost Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 37,499 for the 8GB/128GB version in India. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the September 1 launch event.