Ahead of the March 29 launch event, Xiaomi has started teasing some of the key highlights of its high-end flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra. In a Weibo post, the company's co-founder Lei Jun has detailed the handset's 'full phase cooling technology' (translated), which will include a vapor chamber soaking plate to offer improved thermal conductivity. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will boast of a 120Hz QHD+ display

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will come with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit and a secondary screen that will act as a viewfinder for taking high-resolution selfies. The handset will bear a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Information It will sport a 50MP main camera

Mi 11 Ultra will offer a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical and 120x digital zoom. Up front, it may sport a 20MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper.

Internals A flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset will power the device

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

