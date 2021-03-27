-
Mi 11 Ultra to feature new 'full phase cooling technology'Last updated on Mar 27, 2021, 07:26 pm
-
Ahead of the March 29 launch event, Xiaomi has started teasing some of the key highlights of its high-end flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra.
In a Weibo post, the company's co-founder Lei Jun has detailed the handset's 'full phase cooling technology' (translated), which will include a vapor chamber soaking plate to offer improved thermal conductivity.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
It will boast of a 120Hz QHD+ display
-
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will come with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit and a secondary screen that will act as a viewfinder for taking high-resolution selfies.
The handset will bear a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
-
Information
It will sport a 50MP main camera
-
Mi 11 Ultra will offer a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical and 120x digital zoom. Up front, it may sport a 20MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
A flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset will power the device
-
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing details of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for March 29. However, considering the expected specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 1 lakh.