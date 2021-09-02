Xiaomi 11T series appears in fresh renders; design features revealed

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro will come in three color options

Xiaomi is expected to unveil its 11T series of smartphones globally on September 15. The line-up will include the 11T and 11T Pro models. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked renders of the duo, revealing their design elements and color options. As per the renders, the handsets will feature a flat display, a 108MP triple rear camera setup, and 5G support. Here's more.

The phones will be available in three shades

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro will offer a centrally-positioned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a rectangular camera unit. The devices shall bear a 6.67-inch AMOLED and a 6.67-inch OLED display, respectively, with Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. They will be available in Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue shades.

They might get a 20MP selfie camera

The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are said to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP main sensor, along with two other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies, there will be a 20MP front-facing shooter.

They will offer up to 256GB of storage

The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro will run on Android 11-based MIUI, house a 5,000mAh battery, and come loaded with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The former will be backed by a 5G-enabled MediaTek processor and 65W fast-charging support while the latter will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset and get 120W fast-charging support.

How much will they cost?

The official pricing details of the Xiaomi 11T series will be announced at the time of its launch, which could happen on September 15. However, considering the specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 30,000.