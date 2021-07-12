Mi 11 Ultra's open sale to start from July 15
Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra, will go on open sale in India from July 15 onwards. Priced at Rs. 69,999, the handset will be available for purchase via Amazon, mi.com, as well as Mi Home. As for the highlights, the device offers a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and 67W wireless fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.
The phone features a QHD+ AMOLED panel
The Mi 11 Ultra bears a punch-hole design, slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit and a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary display for clicking high-resolution selfies. The handset has a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,700-nits of peak brightness.
It flaunts a 48MP periscope telephoto lens
The Mi 11 Ultra sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/2.0) primary snapper, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom support. On the front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.
It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
In India, the Mi 11 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and 67W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability
The Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs. 69,999 for the solo 12GB/256GB model and is offered in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White color options. The open sale will begin on July 15 from 12pm onwards via mi.com, Amazon India, and other partner retailers.