Xiaomi may launch two new laptops in India this month

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 12:25 am

Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Notebook Ultra 15.6 tipped to be launched in India later this month

Xiaomi is likely to launch two new Mi Notebook laptops, called the Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6, in India by the end of July, according to 91mobiles. The laptops are believed to be the rebranded versions of the Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Mi Notebook Pro X models, which are already available in China. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The laptops will offer a dedicated fingerprint sensor

The upcoming Notebook Pro 14 and Notebook Ultra 15.6 laptops will feature a thin body with slim bezels and a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button. The former will bear a 14.0-inch 2.5K (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the latter will have a 15.6-inch 3.5K (3456x2160 pixels) OLED screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Internals

They will be powered by 11th-generation Intel processors

The Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Notebook Ultra 15.6 will draw power from an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processor (Core i7-11370H and Core i5-11300H), paired with Intel Iris Xe/NVIDIA GeForce graphic cards, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. They will pack a 56Wh and 80Wh battery, respectively, and run on Windows 10 Home OS.

Connectivity

They will offer support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

The Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Notebook Ultra 15.6 laptops will offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1/5.2 wireless connectivity. In terms of I/O ports, they are likely to be equipped with a Thunderbolt 4.0 port, USB Type-C ports, and a headphone jack. The Notebook Ultra 15.6 model might also offer additional ports such as an HDMI port.

Pocket-pinch

Mi Notebook Pro 14, Notebook Ultra 15.6: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Notebook Ultra 15.6 in India will be announced at the time of the launch. However, for reference, in China, the Notebook Pro 14 starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 61,000) and the Notebook Pro X starts at CNY 8,499 (around Rs. 98,000).