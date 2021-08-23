Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro confirmed to debut on September 6

As an addition to its RedMagic 6 series, Nubia will launch a new gaming-centric RedMagic 6S Pro model in China on September 6. Alongside the launch date, the teaser poster has also revealed some of the key features of the handset. The device will come with a 165Hz screen refresh rate, a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, and triple rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have an AMOLED display

Apart from a few internal tweaks, the RedMagic 6S Pro is speculated to retain the design and display of the RedMagic 6 Pro model. The handset will offer a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will bear a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

A 64MP main camera is expected

The Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro will sport a triple rear camera unit but the details are under the wraps as of now. For reference, the RedMagic 6 Pro is equipped with a 64MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals

It will provide 120W fast-charging support

The RedMagic 6S Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset as against the Snapdragon 888 SoC that fuels the RedMagic 6 Pro. It might be loaded with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device will boot Android 11-based RedMagic UI 4.0 and offer support for 120W fast-charging. Details regarding its battery capacity are unclear.

Information

Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on September 6. For reference, the RedMagic 6 Pro starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,300) in China.