OnePlus is likely to launch a new 9 RT smartphone in India sometime in October. In the latest development, the handset's specifications and pricing details have been leaked on Weibo. As per the tip-off, the device will start at CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 34,300) and will come with an E3 Super AMOLED display, a 50MP triple rear camera unit, and Dolby sound support.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus 9 RT will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, frosted Corning Gorilla Glass back panel, a '6 Series' aluminium alloy frame, and 5th-generation Gorilla Glass on the front. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E3 Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information

It will sport a 16MP selfie camera

The OnePlus 9 RT is tipped to offer a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome snapper. For selfies, there will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

The OnePlus 9 RT will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It will also provide dual speakers with Dolby sound support, an X-axis linear vibration motor as well as NFC and 5G connectivity.

Pocket-pinch

OnePlus 9 RT: Pricing and availability

According to the leak, the OnePlus 9 RT will likely cost CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 34,300) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,800) for the 8GB/256GB version, and CNY 3,599 (approximately Rs. 41,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The official pricing details will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in India and China in October.