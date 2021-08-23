Android 11 update released for Nokia 3.4: Details here

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 23, 2021, 12:30 am

Nokia 3.4 receives Android 11 update in India

HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 11 update for its budget smartphone, Nokia 3.4. It is currently seeding in various countries, including India, as a part of Wave 1. Though the official changelog is not out, the firmware is expected to bring all the goodies of Android 11, including a refreshed UI, chat bubbles, one-time permissions, and notifications history. Here's more.

Everything to know about the update

The latest Android 11 update on Nokia 3.4 has been released in a phased manner and will soon roll out in other regions, too. However, users can manually check for the firmware by heading to Settings > Software update.

Design and display

It sports an HD+ LCD screen

Nokia 3.4 is 8.7mm thick and weighs 180 grams

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nokia 3.4 features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it packs a circular triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Fjord, Dusk, and Charcoal color options.

Information

There is a 13MP main camera

The Nokia 3.4 offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 10W fast-charging

The Nokia 3.4 draws power from a Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. At the heart, it is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.