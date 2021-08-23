Android 11 update released for Nokia 3.4: Details here
HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 11 update for its budget smartphone, Nokia 3.4. It is currently seeding in various countries, including India, as a part of Wave 1. Though the official changelog is not out, the firmware is expected to bring all the goodies of Android 11, including a refreshed UI, chat bubbles, one-time permissions, and notifications history. Here's more.
Everything to know about the update
The latest Android 11 update on Nokia 3.4 has been released in a phased manner and will soon roll out in other regions, too. However, users can manually check for the firmware by heading to Settings > Software update.
It sports an HD+ LCD screen
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nokia 3.4 features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it packs a circular triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Fjord, Dusk, and Charcoal color options.
There is a 13MP main camera
The Nokia 3.4 offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.
The phone supports 10W fast-charging
The Nokia 3.4 draws power from a Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. At the heart, it is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.