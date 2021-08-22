ASUS Chromebook Detachable CZ1 launched with a 10.1-inch display

ASUS unveils Chromebook Detachable CZ1 laptop at Rs. 26,000

As the latest addition to its Chromebooks, ASUS has unveiled its entry-level laptop, the Chromebook Detachable CZ1 (CZ1000). It carries a price tag of TWD 9,900 (roughly Rs. 26,300). The device has a TÜV Rheinland Eye Care certification, a 10.1-inch display, a MediaTek Kompanio 500 chipset, a 27Wh battery, Google Assistant voice-recognition support, and meets MIL-STD-810H US military regulations. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The laptop is fairly lightweight, weighing in at 500 grams

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CZ1 can withstand shocks and drops

The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CZ1 features a detachable form factor with thick bezels, anti-collision rubber strips all across the profile, a soft keyboard, and a slot for the stylus that comes along. It bears a 10.1-inch Full-HD (1920x1200 pixels) LCD touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color gamut, and up to 400-nits of peak brightness. It measures 256.4x168.2x8.9mm and weighs 500 grams.

It runs on Chrome OS

The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CZ1 draws power from a MediaTek Kompanio 500 processor, paired with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It boots Chrome OS and packs a 27Wh battery with a 45W AC adapter and 11 hours of usage capacity.

Connectivity

It gets built-in speaker and microphone

The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CZ1 is equipped with connectivity ports, including a combo audio jack and a Type-C port. There is a built-in speaker and a microphone. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. The device also sports an 8MP camera on the rear, a 2MP front-facing snapper, and support for Google Assistant voice-recognition technology.

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CZ1: Pricing and availability

The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CZ1 is currently up for grabs in Taiwan and has been priced starting at TWD 9,900 (roughly Rs. 26,300) for the 64GB model. It is offered in a single Black color option.