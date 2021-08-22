Apple iPad mini 6 appears in hands-on video; design revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 22, 2021, 09:47 pm

iPad mini 6 may not get the fingerprint ID sensor

Apple is gearing up to roll out its new flagship handset, the iPad mini 6, soon. In the latest development, a video of the tablet is doing the rounds online, revealing its key design features. As per the video, the iPad mini 6 will offer slimmer bezels than its predecessor and a bigger camera design. It will also likely drop the fingerprint ID.

Design and display

A QHD+ LCD display is expected

The iPad mini 6 will likely feature an aluminium chassis with thin bezels and a re-positioned volume rocker. On the rear, it will pack a reworked camera unit. The device shall bear an LCD panel measuring between 8.5- to 9.0-inch with a QHD+ (1536x2048 pixels) resolution and Face ID biometric system. It will be offered in Gold, Silver, and Black color options.

Information

The tablet will get a 16MP main camera

The iPad mini 6 is said to come with a 16MP camera on the rear panel. Meanwhile, for selfies and video calls, there will be an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will be backed by an Apple A15 Bionic chipset

The iPad mini 6 should draw power from an A15 Bionic processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on iPadOS 15 and offer support for an Apple Pencil as well as for connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port. Information about its battery capacity and fast-charging support is unknown as of now.

Information

iPad mini 6: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iPad mini 6 will be announced at the time of its launch, which is likely to happen this fall. However, considering its specifications and features, it could cost around Rs. 44,000.