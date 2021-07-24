Rumors about iPad mini 6 getting mini-LED display quashed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 08:09 pm

iPad mini 6 will not offer mini-LED display technology

Apple is expected to launch the iPad mini 6 tablet later this year. Recently, DigiTimes reported that the next-generation iPad mini will offer a mini-LED display technology which is likely to be seen on the upcoming iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models. However, in the latest development, display analyst Ross Young has refuted the DigiTimes report. Here are more details.

Design and display

The device will support Apple Pencil

The iPad mini 6 is rumored to feature an aluminium built with slimmer bezels as compared to the previous-generation models. On the rear, it will get a single camera. The tablet will likely sport an 8.5- to 9.0-inch QHD+ (1536x2048 pixels) IPS LCD screen. It will bear a Touch ID fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button and will support the Apple Pencil.

Information

There will be a 16MP rear camera

The iPad mini 6 is said to be equipped with a single 16MP shooter on the rear. However, for selfies, the tablet should come with an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will be backed by an A15 chipset

The iPad mini 6 is tipped to be powered by an Apple A15 Bionic processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Details about its battery capacity and charging technology are unknown as of now. Under the hood, it will run iPadOS 15 and offer support for connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a magnetic Smart Connector, and a Type-C port.

Information

iPad mini 6: Pricing

At present, the official pricing information of the iPad mini 6 is unknown. However, considering its expected specifications, the tablet could be priced at around Rs. 40,000.