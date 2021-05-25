Everything we are expecting from Apple's WWDC starting June 7

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on May 25, 2021, 06:07 pm

Everything that’s in store at Apple WWDC 2021

Apple has finally sent out invites to the press for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) scheduled for June 7. The Cupertino-based company conducts this event to announce upcoming software changes so developers have ample time to ensure their apps comply with guidelines. This year's event is expected to be no different, albeit with fewer hardware launches. Here's everything we're expecting from WWDC 2021.

How to watch

The virtual event will be live-streamed on YouTube, Apple website

WWDC 2021 is going to be packed with announcements regarding Apple's iOS 15 slated for launch later this year, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and macOS 12. The keynote address will be streamed live from Apple Park at 10 AM Pacific Time on June 7. The virtual conference will be free to watch on YouTube, Apple.com, the Apple Developer App, and the Apple TV app.

Design awards

Apple developers would get one-on-one consultations with Apple experts

Apple reportedly promised 200+ sessions during this show. Besides the regular sessions, Apple Developer Program members would be able to have one-on-one lab consultations. The Cupertino giant even promised to have engineers available all week on forums. Additionally, Apple Design Awards will be presented to developers for "artistry, craftsmanship, and technical achievement." The awardees' apps would be highlighted in the App Store as well.

No new hardware?

Apple could explain new accessibility features, changes in iOS 15

Speaking of releases expected at WWDC 2021, Apple could shed light on where it is headed with the accessibility features unveiled last week. Since the company launched many devices, including the M1-powered iPad Pro and colorful iMacs at the Spring Loaded event, it is unlikely that new hardware will be launched. However, iOS 15 is expected to bring significant changes to iPhones and iPads.

Rumors

New rumor suggests Apple may launch 14-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pros

Although hardware launches may have been deferred due to global chip shortages, rumor has it that Apple could unveil 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by a new 10-core M2 chip. In late April, we had reported that Apple's M1 successor had entered production. A fresh rumor from reputed leaker Jon Prosser on Twitter corroborates that the Pro-range notebooks may debut at WWDC.

Twitter Post

Jon Prosser shares Apple's invite, says MacBook Pro could launch

i can confirm macbook pro is coming https://t.co/p2Hzh5TVSm — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 24, 2021

Waiting game

Apple's new notebooks could feature more ports, MagSafe charging port

AppleInsider reported that the new MacBook Pro models are expected to support up to 64GB of unified RAM in addition to the beefy processor. Speaking of external ports, Apple is expected to outfit the notebooks with a MagSafe charging port, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot. However, we will have to wait to find out if Apple launches the devices during WWDC.