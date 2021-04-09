Nubia has launched its latest gaming smartphones, the Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro in the global markets. The line-up carries a starting price tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 44,700). The handsets boast of a 165Hz screen refresh rate, a 500Hz touch input rate, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 66W fast-charging support, and fan-based cooling. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phones offer an AMOLED display

Nubia Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro feature a metal-glass body, a conventional rectangular screen, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack a triple camera module. The handsets bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 500Hz touch sampling rate. They are offered in Eclipse black and Moon Silver colors.

Information They sport a 64MP primary camera

Nubia Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/ 2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, they offer an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals The handsets support up to 66W fast-charging

Nubia Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based RedMagic OS 4.0 and pack a 5,050mAh battery with up to 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information They also offer customizable RGB lighting effects

Nubia Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro offer some additional features like dual pressure touch shoulder trigger buttons with 400Hz touch sampling rate, customizable RGB lighting effects, ICE 6.0 multi-dimensional cooling system with built-in turbofan, and HDMI connectivity.

Pocket-pinch Nubia Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro: Pricing and availability