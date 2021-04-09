-
Nubia Red Magic 6 series arrives in the global markets
Nubia has launched its latest gaming smartphones, the Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro in the global markets. The line-up carries a starting price tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 44,700).
The handsets boast of a 165Hz screen refresh rate, a 500Hz touch input rate, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 66W fast-charging support, and fan-based cooling.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
The phones offer an AMOLED display
Nubia Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro feature a metal-glass body, a conventional rectangular screen, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack a triple camera module.
The handsets bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 500Hz touch sampling rate.
They are offered in Eclipse black and Moon Silver colors.
Information
They sport a 64MP primary camera
Nubia Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/ 2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, they offer an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Internals
The handsets support up to 66W fast-charging
Nubia Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
They boot Android 11-based RedMagic OS 4.0 and pack a 5,050mAh battery with up to 66W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
They also offer customizable RGB lighting effects
Nubia Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro offer some additional features like dual pressure touch shoulder trigger buttons with 400Hz touch sampling rate, customizable RGB lighting effects, ICE 6.0 multi-dimensional cooling system with built-in turbofan, and HDMI connectivity.
Pocket-pinch
Nubia Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro: Pricing and availability
The Red Magic 6 is priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 44,700) for its solo 12GB/128GB model whereas the 6 Pro costs $699 (around Rs. 52,000) for the 16GB/256GB model.
The handsets are already up for pre-orders on the Red Magic global website and will go on sale starting April 15.
Details regarding the availability of the handsets in India are yet to be disclosed.