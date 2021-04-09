-
Redmi Note 10 series' owners report display issues
Last updated on Apr 09, 2021
Redmi Note 10 series, which includes the Note 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro Max models, is facing a number of display issues.
Users have taken to Twitter with complaints ranging from random display freezing and touch response-related concerns to screen flicker in dark mode and while using the device with 120Hz refresh rate.
Redmi is yet to acknowledge these issues.
Twitter Post
Take a look at one of the affected user's post
@MiIndiaSupport @MiIndiaFC pic.twitter.com/wY1Uyu8Deg— Adv. Tarun sharma (@AdvTarun93) April 6, 2021
Design and display
The devices boast of a Super AMOLED display
As far as the specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 10 series features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, the handsets house a quad camera setup.
The standard model bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen whereas the Pro and Pro Max variants sport a 120Hz, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display.
Cameras
The Pro Max model has a 108MP primary camera
Redmi Note 10 has a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 13MP front camera.
The Pro offers a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Pro Max packs a similar module but with a 108MP primary camera. They have a 16MP front camera.
Internals
The phones support 33W fast-charing
Redmi Note 10 draws power from a Snapdragon 678 chipset, whereas the Pro and Pro Max models are backed by a Snapdragon 732G processor.
They come with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, Android 11-based MIUI 12, and support 33W fast-charging.
The vanilla Note 10 houses a 5,000mAh battery, while the Pro variants pack a 5,020mAh battery.
Pocket-pinch
Redmi Note 10 series: Pricing details
Redmi Note 10 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant.
The Note 10 Pro starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and goes up to Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB/128GB version.
The Pro Max model costs Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and goes up to Rs. 21,999 for the top-end 8GB/128GB configuration.