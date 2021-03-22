Last updated on Mar 23, 2021, 12:11 am

Homegrown electronics company Lava has introduced three new budget tablets in India, called the Magnum XL, Aura, and Ivory. The range starts at Rs. 9,499. As for the highlights, the Android-powered devices offer 4G support, a quad-core MediaTek chipset and an HD+ screen. In collaboration with EduSaksham, Lava is also providing free access to e-learning courses worth Rs. 27,000 for students in Classes 6-9.

Design and display The tablets offer a peak brightness of 390-nits

The Lava tablets feature a metallic body and a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels. On the rear, the trio packs a single camera. The Magnum XL, Aura, and Ivory house a 10.1-inch, 8.0-inch, and 7.0-inch LCD screen, respectively, with an HD+ (1280x800 pixels) resolution and 390-nits of peak brightness. They are offered in Black and Gray color options, depending on the variant.

Information The devices offer a basic front camera for video calls

The Lava Magnum XL and Ivory bear a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP selfie shooter. The Lava Aura, on the other hand, has an 8MP sensor on the back and a 5MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood, they run on Android 10

The Lava Magnum XL, Aura, and Ivory draw power from a quad-core MediaTek processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and up to 32GB of expandable storage. At the heart, they boot Android 10 and pack a 6,100mAh, 5,100mAh, and a 4,100mAh battery, respectively. For connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C/micro-USB port.

Information Lava Magnum XL, Aura, and Ivory: Pricing and availability