-
OnePlus 9R to debut in China on April 15Last updated on Apr 09, 2021, 04:46 pm
-
OnePlus will launch the 9R model in China on April 15, the company has announced on Weibo. It is likely to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 as against OxygenOS 11 that is available on the Indian variant.
To recall, the OnePlus 9R was introduced in India last month. It comes with a Snapdragon 870 processor, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support.
-
-
Design and display
The phone features a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display
-
The OnePlus 9R sports a metal-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a quad camera setup.
The smartphone bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.
It is offered in Carbon Black and Lake Blue color variants.
-
Information
It boasts of a 48MP main camera
-
The OnePlus 9R packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.
-
Internals
It draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset
-
The OnePlus 9R is fueled by a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
OnePlus 9R: Pricing and availability
-
In China, OnePlus 9R is tipped to cost under CNY 3,000 (Rs. 34,000). However, the official details will be announced at the launch event. In India, it starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and will go on sale from April 14 onwards.