OnePlus will launch the 9R model in China on April 15, the company has announced on Weibo. It is likely to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 as against OxygenOS 11 that is available on the Indian variant. To recall, the OnePlus 9R was introduced in India last month. It comes with a Snapdragon 870 processor, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support.

Design and display The phone features a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display

The OnePlus 9R sports a metal-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a quad camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Carbon Black and Lake Blue color variants.

Information It boasts of a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 9R packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals It draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The OnePlus 9R is fueled by a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 9R: Pricing and availability