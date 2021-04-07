OnePlus is working to launch the 9R model in China, according to tipster Digital Chat Station. As per the leak, the smartphone will be priced under CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 34,000). To recall, the OnePlus 9R debuted in India last month with a Snapdragon 870 processor, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It flaunts a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display

The OnePlus 9R features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Carbon Black and Lake Blue color options.

Information There is a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 9R has a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. Up front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood, the phone runs on Android 11

The OnePlus 9R draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 9R: Pricing and availability