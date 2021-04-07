-
Vivo NEX 5 may sport quad-curved design, in-display selfie camera
Vivo is likely to launch a flagship NEX 5 smartphone sometime later this year.
In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has claimed that the handset will arrive in two versions - one with a punch-hole design and the other with an in-display selfie camera.
The device will also feature dual 50MP Samsung GN2 sensors, quad-curved edges, and 66W wired fast-charging.
Design and display
Both the models will offer an AMOLED screen
The Vivo NEX 5 (standard variant) is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out, while the "Exploration" version will flaunt a notch-less, edge-to-edge screen with an integrated selfie camera. On the rear, they may offer four cameras.
Both the models are tipped to bear a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display. The duo may also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Information
There could be a 32MP selfie camera on offer
Both the models of the Vivo NEX 5 are likely to pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP portrait camera, and a micro lens. For selfies, a 32MP front-facing camera is expected.
Internals
Both variants will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor
The Vivo NEX 5 variants will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. However, details regarding the RAM and storage options are unclear as of now.
Under the hood, they may run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W wired and 40W wireless fast-charging support.
The handsets should also offer support for the latest connectivity options, including 5G network.
Information
Vivo NEX 5: Pricing and availability
Presently, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability details of the Vivo NEX 5. However, considering the rumored specifications, it may start at roughly Rs. 60,000.