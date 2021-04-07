Vivo is likely to launch a flagship NEX 5 smartphone sometime later this year. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has claimed that the handset will arrive in two versions - one with a punch-hole design and the other with an in-display selfie camera. The device will also feature dual 50MP Samsung GN2 sensors, quad-curved edges, and 66W wired fast-charging.

Design and display Both the models will offer an AMOLED screen

The Vivo NEX 5 (standard variant) is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out, while the "Exploration" version will flaunt a notch-less, edge-to-edge screen with an integrated selfie camera. On the rear, they may offer four cameras. Both the models are tipped to bear a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display. The duo may also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information There could be a 32MP selfie camera on offer

Both the models of the Vivo NEX 5 are likely to pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP portrait camera, and a micro lens. For selfies, a 32MP front-facing camera is expected.

Internals Both variants will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Vivo NEX 5 variants will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. However, details regarding the RAM and storage options are unclear as of now. Under the hood, they may run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W wired and 40W wireless fast-charging support. The handsets should also offer support for the latest connectivity options, including 5G network.

Information Vivo NEX 5: Pricing and availability