WhatsApp users might soon be able to transfer their data on the instant-messaging platform between iOS and Android platforms, reveals WABetaInfo in a new report. The publication has unearthed an asset in the WhatsApp code for iOS that says "Move chats to Android". While WABetaInfo couldn't get the feature to work, the asset points that WhatsApp is working on a cross-platform data migration feature.

Slothful Absence of cross-platform data transfer is costing WhatsApp its users

Since WhatsApp does not have an option to transfer the data between iOS and Android platforms, users are forced to sacrifice their important chats if they want to switch from a smartphone of one platform to another. This is one of the many reasons why people are leaving WhatsApp for other instant messaging platforms such as Signal and Telegram that offer cross-platform data transfer.

User backlash WhatsApp's controversial privacy policy hasn't helped it either

Earlier, people used to stick to WhatsApp even if there is a new instant messaging app in the market with better features. However, when WhatsApp announced that it would collect user data, people started ditching the platform for better apps. Moreover, apps such as Signal and Telegram have been luring people in by offering clear privacy terms and better features compared to WhatsApp.

Clutching at straws WhatsApp is making efforts to remain competitive in the market

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has been offering new features in the past few months to remain competitive. It rolled out disappearing messages feature in November, new wallpaper options in December, and the capability to make audio/video calls on the web in March. WhatsApp has also delayed implementing its new privacy policy until May 15. The cross-platform data transfer might help it retain some users.

