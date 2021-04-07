Vivo-backed iQOO is working to launch the Neo5 model in India soon. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the handset (model number I2012) has received BIS certification. To recall, the Neo5 was announced in China last month. It comes with a 120Hz OLED screen, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 870 processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It boasts of a Full-HD+ screen resolution

The iQOO Neo5 features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device sports a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Night Shadow Black, Cloud Shadow Blue, and Pixel Orange color options.

Information The smartphone has a 48MP main camera

The iQOO Neo5 bears a triple rear camera arrangement that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals It supports 66W fast-charging

The iQOO Neo5 is fueled by a Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Origin OS and is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo5: Pricing and availability