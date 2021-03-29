Realme is gearing up to launch a new budget-range smartphone, the V13, alongside the GT Neo in China on March 31. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster WHYLAB has revealed the handset's specifications and images in full glory. As per the leak, Realme V13 will feature a 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, up to 256GB of storage, and 5G connectivity. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The handset will offer a Full-HD+ display

Going by the leaked images, the Realme V13 will sport a punch-hole display, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a square-shaped triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is seen in black and blue color options.

Internals It will draw power from a Dimensity 700 processor

Realme V13 is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information It will be equipped with a 48MP primary camera

The Realme V13 will feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP main sensor and two other lenses the details of which are not known at the moment. For selfies and video calling, a 16MP front snapper is expected.

Information Realme V13: Pricing and availability