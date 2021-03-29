It comes with a starting price tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 55,400) and will go on sale starting April 2.

Some of the handset's highlights include a 2K Dolby Vision display, Harman Kardon-branded stereo speakers, a 50MP main camera, Dual Pixel Pro autofocus technology, and 67W wired and wireless fast-charging support.

Xiaomi's much-awaited premium smartphone, the Mi 11 Pro, has finally been launched.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro features a punch-hole display, slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it gets a triple camera setup.

The handset will bear a 6.81-inch E4 AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and HDR10+ support.

It is offered in Green, Black, and White color options.