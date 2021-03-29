-
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro debuts with Snapdragon 888 chipset
Xiaomi's much-awaited premium smartphone, the Mi 11 Pro, has finally been launched.
Some of the handset's highlights include a 2K Dolby Vision display, Harman Kardon-branded stereo speakers, a 50MP main camera, Dual Pixel Pro autofocus technology, and 67W wired and wireless fast-charging support.
It comes with a starting price tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 55,400) and will go on sale starting April 2.
Design and display
The phone comes with 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro features a punch-hole display, slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it gets a triple camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.81-inch E4 AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and HDR10+ support.
It is offered in Green, Black, and White color options.
Information
It flaunts a 50MP Samsung GN2 main sensor
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.95) Samsung GN2 primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope zoom lens with 50x digital zoom support. For selfies, it packs a 20MP front-facing camera.
Internals
It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and 67W wireless fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6 Enhanced, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Information
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro: About the pricing
The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 55,400) for the 8GB/128GB variant, CNY 5,299 (around Rs. 58,700) for the 8GB/256GB model, and CNY 5,699 (approximately Rs. 63,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant.