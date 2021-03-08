-
Meizu sold $15 million worth of smartphones in one minute
The all-new Meizu 18 and 18 Pro went on sale in China earlier today and all the units were completely sold out within 28 minutes, according to Gizmochina.
The report also claims that the "sales reached over 100 million yuan ($15.3 million) in value" across all channels in just one minute.
To recall, the handsets were launched in China on March 4.
Design and display
Meizu 18 and 18 Pro feature 120Hz AMOLED panels
The Meizu 18 and 18 Pro sport a punch-hole design with curved edges and a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer up to four cameras.
The handsets bear a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, respectively, with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.
Cameras
The 18 Pro offers a 50MP main camera
Meizu 18 packs a triple rear camera unit, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. Up front, it offers a 20MP selfie snapper.
The 18 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 32MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP zoom camera, and a 3D ToF depth sensor. It has a 44MP front camera.
Internals
They boot Android 11-based Flyme 9
The Meizu 18 and 18 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based Flyme 9.
The former packs a 4,000mAh battery with 36W fast-charging support, while the Pro model houses a 4,500mAh battery with 40W wired and 40W wireless fast-charging support.
Information
Meizu 18 and 18 Pro: Pricing and availability
In China, the Meizu 18 series starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 49,000) and goes up to CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 67,300) for the top-tier Pro model. Details regarding their availability in international markets are yet to be announced.