Vivo X60 series to be launched globally on March 22Last updated on Mar 08, 2021, 05:27 pm
Vivo is all set to launch the X60 series of smartphones globally on March 22, the company has confirmed.
The upcoming X60 and X60 Pro models will feature a Snapdragon 870 chipset instead of the Exynos 1080 processor that is available on their Chinese counterparts.
Other highlights include an AMOLED screen, up to four rear cameras, and 33W fast-charging support.
Design and display
Vivo X60, X60 Pro boast of a 120Hz screen
The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, they sport up to quad cameras.
The handsets bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
Cameras
The duo offers a 48MP main camera
The Vivo X60 packs a triple rear camera unit including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait shooter.
The X60 Pro has a similar setup but with an additional 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto camera.
For selfies and video calls, they have a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.
Internals
Under the hood, they run on Android 11
The global variants of Vivo X60 and X60 Pro will be equipped with a Snapdragon 870 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
At the heart, they boot Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and offer support for the latest connectivity options.
The vanilla model houses a 4,300mAh battery whereas the X60 Pro packs a 4,200mAh battery.
Information
Vivo X60 and X60 Pro: Pricing and availability
Vivo will announce the global prices of the X60 handsets on March 22. For reference, in China, the line-up carries a starting price-tag of CNY 3,500 (roughly Rs. 39,000).