If you are planning to buy the recently-launched Redmi Note 10, you will not have to wait for another flash sale. Redmi India has announced that the Note 10 (6GB/128GB model) is now available via open sale on Amazon India, mi.com, and through authorized offline retail stores. The handset features a Snapdragon 678 processor, a Full-HD+ display, and quad rear cameras.

Design and display The phone features a Super AMOLED display

Redmi Note 10 has a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a quad camera setup. The handset sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Aqua Green, Shadow Black, and Frost White color options.

Information It boasts of a 48MP main camera

Redmi Note 10 packs a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 13MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals It draws power from a Snapdragon 678 processor

Redmi Note 10 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 678 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 10: Pricing and availability