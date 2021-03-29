Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the arrival of a new C-series smartphone in India, the Realme C25. Going by Sheth's Twitter post, the handset will be launched sometime in April with a 6,000mAh battery. To recall, the C25 was first announced in Indonesia last week with an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. Here's our roundup.

The Realme C25 sports a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it offers a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Water Blue and Water Gray color variants.

The Realme C25 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. On the front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

The Realme C25 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

