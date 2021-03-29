-
Realme C25 with 6,000mAh battery teased in India, launch imminentLast updated on Mar 29, 2021, 11:40 pm
Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the arrival of a new C-series smartphone in India, the Realme C25. Going by Sheth's Twitter post, the handset will be launched sometime in April with a 6,000mAh battery.
To recall, the C25 was first announced in Indonesia last week with an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.
First, have a look at the teaser
Guys, can you C what is hidden in this photo?— Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) March 29, 2021
RT and reply with your comments. pic.twitter.com/2Ey0n3rYxA
Design and display
The phone features a waterdrop-styled notch design
The Realme C25 sports a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it offers a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is offered in Water Blue and Water Gray color variants.
Information
It packs a 48MP main camera
The Realme C25 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. On the front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Internals
It draws power from a Helio G70 processor
The Realme C25 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Realme C25: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details for the Realme C25 in India will be announced at the time of the launch. However, for reference, in Indonesia the handset sports a starting price tag of IDR 2,099,000 (approximately Rs. 10,500).