Realme is all set to launch the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A models in India on February 24. In the latest development, YouTuber Sistech Banna has leaked an image of Narzo 30 Pro 5G's retail box, revealing its list price of Rs. 16,999. Separately, tipster Debayan Roy has claimed that the handset will start at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/64GB model.

Design and display Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will feature a 120Hz display

The Narzo 30 Pro 5G will sport a punch-hole cut-out design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information The handset will sport a 48MP primary camera

The Narzo 30 Pro 5G will reportedly be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it is likely to pack a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will pack a 6,000mAh battery

The Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It is likely to run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability