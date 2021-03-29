Alongside the flagship Mi 11 Ultra and Pro models, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11i models today. As for the key highlights, the handsets come with an AMOLED display, a top-tier Snapdragon chipset, and HDR10+ support. The line-up comes with a starting price of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 25,500) for the Lite model. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The Mi 11 Lite offers a 240Hz touch sampling rate

The Mi 11 Lite 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Black, Green, and Yellow colors.

Information It sports a 64MP main camera

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it offers a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals It houses a 4,250mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 780G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The device comes with dual stereo speakers and an IR blaster and also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Features Everything we know about Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11i features a punch-hole display and a frosted glass matte-finished back panel that can change the color shades when placed at different angles. It bears a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Celestial Silver, Frosty White, and Cosmic Black colors.

Pocket-pinch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11i: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 25,500) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,599 (around Rs. 28,800). The handset is up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting April 16. The Mi 11i costs €649 (roughly Rs. 55,600) for the 8GB/128GB base model and €699 (approximately Rs. 59,900) for the 8GB/256GB configuration.

Information Mi 11i draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor