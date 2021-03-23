-
OnePlus 9 series, 9R, Watch launched in India: Details hereLast updated on Mar 23, 2021, 09:15 pm
OnePlus has launched its flagship 9 series of smartphones with Hasselblad-branded cameras, 120Hz AMOLED screens, 65W fast-charging support, and flagship hardware.
Alongside these handsets, the company has also introduced its first-ever smartwatch - the OnePlus Watch - and a new India-exclusive Snapdragon 870-powered smartphone, called the OnePlus 9R.
Here's a roundup of all the new OnePlus products.
Design
The OnePlus 9 Pro flaunts a QHD+ display
The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro sport a punch-hole display with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer up to four cameras.
The vanilla 9 bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, whereas the Pro variant packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED display.
The duo supports a 1-120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate.
Information
They are offered in three color options
The OnePlus 9 is offered in Astral Black, Winter Mist, and Arctic Sky color options, while the 9 Pro is available in Stellar Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green colors.
Camera
The handsets have a 50MP ultra-wide camera
The OnePlus 9 boasts of a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera. The 9 Pro has a similar camera module but with an additional 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, they have a 16MP camera.
The rear cameras come with Hasselblad's Natural Color Calibration and can record 4K videos at 120fps and 8K videos at 30fps.
Performance
Under the hood, they run on a Snapdragon 888 processor
Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. They come with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.
The handsets pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and up to 50W wireless charging support. There is also a multi-layered cooling system called 'OnePlus Cool Play.'
Information
How much do the latest flagships cost?
The OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. If you want the Pro model, you will have to shell out Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration.
Wearable
OnePlus Watch costs Rs. 16,999
Alongside the 9 and 9 Pro handsets, OnePlus has also launched its first-ever smartwatch - the OnePlus Watch.
It has a stainless steel case measuring at 46mm. On the front, you have a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. The wearbale supports over 110 workout modes as well as heart-rate, Sp02, and stress level monitoring.
It offers a two-week battery life.
Affordable flagship
OnePlus 9R: Price starts at Rs. 39,999
The OnePlus 9R, offered in Lake Blue and Carbon Black color options, features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage.
It comes with a 48MP quad rear camera setup and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.