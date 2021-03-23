OnePlus has launched its flagship 9 series of smartphones with Hasselblad-branded cameras, 120Hz AMOLED screens, 65W fast-charging support, and flagship hardware. Alongside these handsets, the company has also introduced its first-ever smartwatch - the OnePlus Watch - and a new India-exclusive Snapdragon 870-powered smartphone, called the OnePlus 9R. Here's a roundup of all the new OnePlus products.

Design The OnePlus 9 Pro flaunts a QHD+ display

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro sport a punch-hole display with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer up to four cameras. The vanilla 9 bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, whereas the Pro variant packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED display. The duo supports a 1-120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate.

Information They are offered in three color options

The OnePlus 9 is offered in Astral Black, Winter Mist, and Arctic Sky color options, while the 9 Pro is available in Stellar Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green colors.

Camera The handsets have a 50MP ultra-wide camera

The OnePlus 9 boasts of a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera. The 9 Pro has a similar camera module but with an additional 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, they have a 16MP camera. The rear cameras come with Hasselblad's Natural Color Calibration and can record 4K videos at 120fps and 8K videos at 30fps.

Performance Under the hood, they run on a Snapdragon 888 processor

Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. They come with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. The handsets pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and up to 50W wireless charging support. There is also a multi-layered cooling system called 'OnePlus Cool Play.'

Information How much do the latest flagships cost?

The OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. If you want the Pro model, you will have to shell out Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration.

Wearable OnePlus Watch costs Rs. 16,999

Alongside the 9 and 9 Pro handsets, OnePlus has also launched its first-ever smartwatch - the OnePlus Watch. It has a stainless steel case measuring at 46mm. On the front, you have a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. The wearbale supports over 110 workout modes as well as heart-rate, Sp02, and stress level monitoring. It offers a two-week battery life.

Affordable flagship OnePlus 9R: Price starts at Rs. 39,999