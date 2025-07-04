'Kaalidhar Laapata' review: Abhishek's drama is disjointed and flat

Kaalidhar Laapata, starring Abhishek Bachchan , Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Daivik Baghela, and Nimrat Kaur in a special appearance, is now streaming on ZEE5 . Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, and directed by Madhumita, it is a remake of the director's Tamil film KD (2019). It aims to be a soothing, heartfelt drama, but the meandering screenplay drowns the whole film.

Plot A story of an ailing man's search for identity After being abandoned by his family at the Kumbh Mela, an ailing Kaalidhar (Bachchan) strikes an unlikely friendship with an optimist, joyful orphan kid named Ballu (Baghela). They prepare a bucket list of their dream activities, spend quality time together, and gradually, Ballu alters Kaalidhar's perception of everything, encouraging him to embrace life. Can Kaalidar ever pay Ballu back?

#1 No time for us to fathom the characters Kaalidhar Laapata is needlessly eager to set the wheels in motion, so there's no time for us to properly meet or understand any character. This is a recurring issue throughout the movie—its desire to progress quickly means you're left confused about almost all the characters and their motivations. Kaalidhar's brothers are central to the story, but are tragically painted in broad strokes.

#2 More on the above aspect There is no gravitas in the movie; each time a character mentions something, it conveniently happens in the very next scene. There's no time for any kind of build-up, and resultantly, the emotional scenes fall flat, even though they're designed in a way that they must make our eyes well up. Unremarkable, easily forgettable characters populate the world of Kaalidhar Laapata.

#3 Ballu remains a half-baked character Usually, when a film features a young character wise beyond his years, it runs the risk of making the character borderline insufferable. Though KL somewhat avoids that oft-repeated mistake, I wish it had paid a bit more attention to Ballu's character. He's the co-lead alongside Kaalidhar, but we don't know enough about him to care for him.

#4 Doesn't surprise or stir you Kaalidhar Laapata suffers from a sluggish, lifeless screenplay that doesn't leave much scope for innovation or surprises. Ayyub essays Subodh, who is tasked with tracking Kaalidhar, but the movie would be the same without his part, too. Similarly, Kaur's character seems like an afterthought and doesn't add much to the movie. A disjointed series of scenes defines Kaalidhar Laapata.

#5 What works: Bachchan-Baghela's chemistry is a standout factor Coming to what works, KL benefits from the organic camaraderie between Baghela and Bachchan. In his last few outings, Bachchan has woven a striking bond with child actors (I Want to Talk, Be Happy), and Kaalidhar Laapata is a fresh addition to the list of his transforming brand of cinema. It also helps that Baghela gets some striking dialogues, and he delivers them adorably.

#6 Bachchan is reliable and consistent throughout the drama With unkempt hair, dishevelled appearance, and unironed clothes, Bachchan lives and breathes the character. The film offers some poignant moments between Kaalidhar and Ballu, as they slowly realize they are a striking reflection of one another. They both are lonely, othered, and challenged by life. The only difference? Life's cynicism hasn't yet touched the child, and perhaps, never will.