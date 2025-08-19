LOADING...
'Good Boy' trailer: Horror film redefines haunted house genre

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 19, 2025
12:30 pm
The official trailer for the upcoming horror film Good Boy has been released, offering a unique twist on the genre. The movie, directed by Ben Leonberg and co-written with Alex Cannon, tells the story from a dog's perspective. The plot follows a loyal dog who moves to a rural family home with his owner, Todd, and discovers supernatural forces lurking in the shadows.

The film aims to subvert the haunted house genre by exploring the dog's perspective. The trailer showcases the dog's fear, worry, and care as he tries to protect his loved ones from dark entities. Leonberg had earlier told Deadline, "I think everybody who has had a pet has wondered or maybe worried why their dog was barking at nothing or staring at empty corners."

Good Boy premiered at SXSW in March, where it received a warm reception and won the "Howl of Fame" award for Best Canine Performance for Indy, the dog. The film screened at the Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans, where strong audience demand led to its expansion from one screen to three. Meanwhile, the movie is set to release in the US on October 3. The Indian release date is yet to be announced.