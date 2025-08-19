'Good Boy' trailer: Horror film redefines haunted house genre

The film aims to subvert the haunted house genre by exploring the dog's perspective. The trailer showcases the dog's fear, worry, and care as he tries to protect his loved ones from dark entities. Leonberg had earlier told Deadline, "I think everybody who has had a pet has wondered or maybe worried why their dog was barking at nothing or staring at empty corners."

First trailer for ‘GOOD BOY’ • Described as a horror film shot from the perspective of a dog who sees its owner haunted by supernatural spirits • Named as one of the most heartbreaking horror films of 2025 with 95% on Rotten Tomatoes In theaters on October 3 pic.twitter.com/MtMQCdorYm

Festival success

Awarded for Best Canine Performance

Good Boy premiered at SXSW in March, where it received a warm reception and won the "Howl of Fame" award for Best Canine Performance for Indy, the dog. The film screened at the Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans, where strong audience demand led to its expansion from one screen to three. Meanwhile, the movie is set to release in the US on October 3. The Indian release date is yet to be announced.