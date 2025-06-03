'Housefull 5' becomes Akshay Kumar's widest release ever!
What's the story
The upcoming comedy film Housefull 5 is set to become the widest release in the history of the popular franchise and also in the career of its lead star, Akshay Kumar. According to Pinkvilla, the movie will be released on a staggering 5,000 screens across India.
This massive screen count has been achieved despite competition from Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, which is also releasing around the same time.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, it stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and others.
Financials
'Housefull 5' budget and financial recovery so far
Housefull 5 has a whopping budget of ₹225cr (excluding print and advertising costs), making it one of the biggest investments in the franchise's history.
However, producers have already recovered around ₹135cr through non-theatrical earnings such as satellite rights, digital streaming, and music deals.
To be declared a hit, Housefull 5 needs to aim for worldwide collections of ₹325cr or more.
Innovative approach
'Housefull 5' introduces unique dual-version release strategy
In a first for the franchise, Housefull 5 will have two different versions with different killers in its murder-mystery plot.
This unique strategy has piqued fans' interest and added an element of suspense to the film.
The wide release and innovative marketing tactics are expected to draw huge crowds to theaters across India, from metropolitan cities to smaller towns.
As per Sacnilk, the film has already garnered ₹4.79cr in advance booking, and is expected to open at ₹20-23cr net.