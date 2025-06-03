What's the story

The upcoming comedy film Housefull 5 is set to become the widest release in the history of the popular franchise and also in the career of its lead star, Akshay Kumar. According to Pinkvilla, the movie will be released on a staggering 5,000 screens across India.

This massive screen count has been achieved despite competition from Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, which is also releasing around the same time.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, it stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and others.