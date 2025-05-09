What's the story

There was a time when fans almost saw Sai Pallavi share screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in the blockbuster film Leo.

During the casting phase of the film, reports suggested that the popular South Indian actor was in talks to play Vijay's on-screen wife

But as we found out, Pallavi turned down the offer.

According to The Times of India, she wasn't fully satisfied with how her character was written, especially when it came to her importance in the film.