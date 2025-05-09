When Sai Pallavi rejected Vijay's 'Leo' over unequal screen space
What's the story
There was a time when fans almost saw Sai Pallavi share screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in the blockbuster film Leo.
During the casting phase of the film, reports suggested that the popular South Indian actor was in talks to play Vijay's on-screen wife
But as we found out, Pallavi turned down the offer.
According to The Times of India, she wasn't fully satisfied with how her character was written, especially when it came to her importance in the film.
Equal importance
Later, Trisha Krishnan played the same role
Pallavi stressed that for her to be part of the film, both lead characters should be equally significant. This did not happen in Leo, prompting her to walk away from the project.
Trisha Krishnan ultimately stepped into the shoes of Sathya Parthiban, making the film a blockbuster.
Leo grossed nearly ₹623cr globally and is one of Vijay's defining films.
Upcoming ventures
Pallavi and Vijay's future projects
As of now, Vijay is busy with his last movie, Jana Nayagan, which is scheduled to hit theaters on January 9, 2026. After the film, he will be entering politics full-time.
On the other hand, Pallavi was last seen in the Telugu survival drama Thandel, which had a successful run at the box office. She will next appear in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor.