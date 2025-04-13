Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' crosses ₹25cr mark in 3 days
What's the story
Sunny Deol's latest actioner, Jaat, has achieved an incredible feat at the box office, crossing the ₹25 crore mark just three days after its release.
Despite mixed reviews, the Gopichand Malineni directorial has been doing well.
On Day 3, Jaat earned around ₹10 crore, taking its total earnings to ₹26.5 crore, per Sacnilk.
Box office battle
'Jaat' faced tough competition but still performed well
Despite the tough competition at the box office, especially from Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, Jaat has been pulling in impressive numbers.
The film had a decent opening day (Thursday) with earnings of ₹9.5 crore, which dipped to ₹7 crore on Day 2 (Friday).
However, it bounced back on Day 3 (Saturday) with an estimated collection of around ₹10 crore.
Film details
'Jaat' occupancy rates and cast details
Jaat saw an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.70% on Saturday, with night shows peaking at 26.43%, reported Sacnilk.
The action thriller film co-stars Randeep Hooda along with Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Viineet Kumar Siingh, and Zarina Wahab.
Jaat narrates the story of Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh (Deol), who is caught up in conflict with Ranatunga, an ex-Deputy Commander of the Jaffna Tiger Force.
Read our review of the film here.