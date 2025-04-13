What's the story

Sunny Deol's latest actioner, Jaat, has achieved an incredible feat at the box office, crossing the ₹25 crore mark just three days after its release.

Despite mixed reviews, the Gopichand Malineni directorial has been doing well.

On Day 3, Jaat earned around ₹10 crore, taking its total earnings to ₹26.5 crore, per Sacnilk.